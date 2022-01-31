SS Rajamouli’s Ram Charan, Jr NTR-Starrer ‘RRR' to Release on This Date
'RRR' is scheduled to release on 25 March 2022.
The makers of RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, announced the film’s release date after multiple delays. The film’s official twitter handle shared, “#RRRonMarch25th, 2022... FINALISED! #RRRMovie.”
On 1 January, the makers had announced that the film’s release was being postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.
The statement read, “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema at the right time, WE WILL.”
The tweet read, “Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie.”
RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film, scheduled to release on 25 March, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. RRR will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.
