PIL Filed Against Rajamouli's 'RRR' For Allegedly Distorting History
RRR, which was scheduled to release on 7 January, has been pushed due to the COVID spike.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed against SS Rajamouli's RRR. As per reports Alluri Sowmya from Undrajavaram, West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, filed a PIL in the high court against the writer and makers for allegedly distorting the facts of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in the upcoming movie RRR. She also reportedly requested the non-censorship of the movie.
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The film was scheduled to release in theatres on 7 January but got pushed because of the spike in COVID cases across the country. The film is a period drama that narrates a fictional story inspired by freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. It will release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
You can watch our interview with RRR's director SS Rajamouli and actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan here:
