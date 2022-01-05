What Does Postponing Release Dates Mean For RRR, Radhe Shyam & Jersey?

Varun Gupta, founder of Max Marketing, spoke to The Quint about how this delay in theatrical releases is going to affect the industry, especially when promotional events of some films have already begun.

"My company, Max Marketing, and I have been working on the marketing campaigns for all the three films that got pushed - Jersey, RRR and Radhe Shyam. Prithviraj and Attack were also supposed to release in January, but if you have noticed they have only dropped small teasers. They didn't go for full-fledged marketing campaigns. That way they are safe. But the films we were working on, their teasers, trailers and songs are out. We also organised events for Jersey, even did a music event, 'Jersey of Dreams', because the songs were performing well. RRR, too, had a huge event. As for Radhe Shyam, we did a trailer launch in Hyderabad, where the media from Mumbai was invited. Apart from spending on the projects, the teams of the three movies had also invested in promotional activities", Gupta explained.