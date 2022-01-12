Letterboxd’s Highest-Rated Int'l Films: 'Sardar Udham', 'Jai Bhim' Score Spots
'The Great Indian Kitchen' and 'Joji' featured on Letterboxd's 'Highest Rated International Films 2021' list.
The social networking site Letterboxd released their 2021 Year in Review which included the list of the ‘Highest Rated International Films’. The list, consisting of 20 films, features Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham on the eighth spot and Jeo Baby’s The Great Indian Kitchen on the 10th spot.
Sardar Udham follows the story of the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The Great Indian Kitchen tells the tale of an educated newlywed woman's day-to-day life as she grapples with the patriarchal expectations put on her by her husband's family.
The Tamil sports action film Sarpatta Parambarai, directed by Pa. Ranjith, secured the 14th spot while the Tamil film Jai Bhim and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Joji ranked 15th and 18th respectively. The penultimate spot was occupied by the Mari Selvaraj directorial Karnan starring Dhanush in the lead.
Sarpatta Parambarai is about the boxing culture in Chennai in the 1970s with a focus on two rival clans- Sarpatta and Idiyappan with the Sarpatta clan fighting for their former glory.
While Jai Bhim is based on the true story of a case handled by Justice K Chandru and deals with issues of police brutality against tribal communities, the crime drama Joji deals with a young man trying to make it big without his family's support.
The highest-rated film, on Letterboxd, in 2021 was Yuni which was directed by Kamila Andini and stars Arawinda Kirana in the lead. The film was Indonesia’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 94th Academy Awards.
