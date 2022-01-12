Letterboxd’s Highest-Rated Int'l Films: 'Sardar Udham', 'Jai Bhim' Score Spots

The Tamil sports action film Sarpatta Parambarai, directed by Pa. Ranjith, secured the 14th spot while the Tamil film Jai Bhim and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Joji ranked 15th and 18th respectively. The penultimate spot was occupied by the Mari Selvaraj directorial Karnan starring Dhanush in the lead.

Sarpatta Parambarai is about the boxing culture in Chennai in the 1970s with a focus on two rival clans- Sarpatta and Idiyappan with the Sarpatta clan fighting for their former glory.

While Jai Bhim is based on the true story of a case handled by Justice K Chandru and deals with issues of police brutality against tribal communities, the crime drama Joji deals with a young man trying to make it big without his family's support.

The highest-rated film, on Letterboxd, in 2021 was Yuni which was directed by Kamila Andini and stars Arawinda Kirana in the lead. The film was Indonesia’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 94th Academy Awards.