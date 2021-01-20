The Great Indian Kitchen and the Invisible Patriarchy In Our Homes

But the worst aspect is the hypocrisy around a woman’s menstrual cycle. To vilify her during those exact days when her body chooses to celebrate her womanhood is peak misogyny. When menstruating, even an upper caste woman is considered a low caste untouchable. Aided and abetted by other women. (Of course, some in the sisterhood gleefully bend these rules, as the servant in the film tells the bride.)

One of the most powerful sequences in the film deals with exactly that. The wife is on her period, accidentally touches her husband who has taken the vow to go to Sabarimala. The priest tells him the only way to purify himself again is to eat cow dung or drink gaumutra. In effect, saying even the waste of a cow is purer than a menstruating woman. But that’s not the beauty of the scene… it’s how the priest nonchalantly reduces the penance to a quick dip in water instead! All the rigour is quite clearly reserved only for the women.

Once some years ago, during a relative’s funeral rituals, I started my period. Suddenly my loving extended family turned into strangers. A separate plate, separate glass, a bed and pillow of straw, my very presence was defiling. I remember the intense shame I felt. It hit me hard that day, the seemingly insurmountable wall of patriarchy. I remember feeling diminished and helpless. But that’s not the half of it… later in the evening a male relative who was key to the events, returned drunk. He sat with his lackey at the exact spot where we conducted the last rites, with a bottle of rum and mutton pepper fry reminiscing about the dear departed. Everyone saw. Everyone knew. And that silence was deafening.

I could escape because that was never my reality. But for most women, as the film shows, it’s not that easy. Men continue to to stay entitled, for woman though, self-respect is a tough lonely road.

To me this was way more than just a film. It’s the closest depiction to real life I’ve seen in a very long time. Take a bow The Great Indian Kitchen!