Here’s Why Tanhaji Is Bollywood’s Latest Islamophobic Period Film

Here’s a point I would like to stress on. It’s not that I have an objection to a film being made about the battle between Udaybhan and Tanhaji. My objection is to the black-and-white portrayal of these two commanders, one as the personification of the devil and the other as a man who can do no wrong.

From the way Udaybhan Rathod eats his meat to the way he dances, villainy exudes from every aspect of his body language and everything he does. It will remind you of Ranveer Singh, playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, devouring meat like he was a demon. And well, we all remember Ranveer dancing in that movie. If we didn’t know better, we would have mistaken some of Saif’s moves to be an homage to Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Khilji.

Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is a fine example of a movie in recent times having shades of grey in characters on opposing sides. Remember Vicky Kaushal as the Pakistani army officer?