India Lockdown Release Soon: Know When and Where to Watch — Latest Details Here

Zee5 is gearing up to premiere a brand new film named 'India Lockdown' soon. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has decided to return with another OTT release which will portray the stories of four different people during the massive COVID-19 lockdown. The exciting trailer has captured the attention of viewers. They are eagerly waiting to watch the film 'India Lockdown' as soon as it is released on the OTT platform. It is important to note the latest details about the film before it is released.

According to official details, India Lockdown is scheduled to release on 2 December 2022. Viewers must take note of the release date so they can watch the brand new movie. Madhur Bhandarkar, the popular filmmaker, announced the release date and poster of his film officially on a social media post. Viewers are excited to know the different stories.