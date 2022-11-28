ADVERTISEMENT

Siddharth Chauhan’s Amar Colony Wins Prize at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

The film will premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in India.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Siddharth Chauhan’s Amar Colony Wins Prize at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
i

Amar Colony, directed by Siddharth Chauhan has won the special jury prize at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, according to the makers of the film. The film stars Nimisha Nair, Sangeeta Agrawal and Usha Chauhan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amar Colony is the only Indian film which was showcased in the ‘First Feature Competition' at the festival. The festival is held annually in Tallinn, according to the press release.

The official handle for the film festival wrote, "The #PÖFF26 First Features has two Special Mentions this year! One of the First Features Special Mention goes to... "Amar Colony" directed by Siddharth Chauhan."

“I am so overwhelmed with the love which the European audience and POFF (Festival) have shown towards our film. I really didn’t expect such a response to my film! I want to thank the jury for considering us worth it,” the director of the film wrote in a statement.

The film will premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in India.

Also Read

'Monica O My Darling' Review: This Cast Is Perfect for the Pulpiest of Stories

'Monica O My Darling' Review: This Cast Is Perfect for the Pulpiest of Stories

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Amar Colony (movie) 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×