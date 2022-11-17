India Lockdown Trailer: Prateik Babbar Stars In A Heartbreaking Tale
'India Lockdown' is going to stream on Zee5.
The trailer of India Lockdown has dropped. The upcoming Zee5 film is all set to highlight the horrors of the Covid-19 induced pandemic. The film stars Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sai Tamhankar, Ahana Kumar and Prakash Belawadi in leading roles.
The story seems to follow different characters from different walks of life. All the characters seem to be going through their own struggles as they try to battle the horrors of the lockdown. Not much h is known about the plot of the film but it evidently will take inspiration from the very real events of the lockdown.
The film is helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The film is all set to release on 2 December on Zee5. This is also a Zee5 Original film.
On the other end, the lead cast of the film, Pratiek was last seen in Four More Shots Please and Cobalt Blue. While Sai was last seen in Mimi.
