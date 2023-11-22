ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IFFK 2023: Registration Opens Today for International Film Festival of Kerala

The registration for 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) started from today at iffk.in. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Entertainment
3 min read
IFFK 2023: Registration Opens Today for International Film Festival of Kerala
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The delegate registration for 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) started from today on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 at 10 am. Interested people who wish to register must visit the official website, iffk.in. Organized and hosted by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs Kerala, IFFK is one of the prominent film festivals of the country. This festival is one of the huge people centered film festivals of India that is specifically organized for film directors, actors, technicians, and spectators.

IFFK is held to select the best among World Cinema through a competition between Asian, Africa, and Latin American films. It also represents the Malayalam Cinema at an international level. The eight day festival of IFFK 2023 will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, and almost 180 films will be screened during this event at 15 theaters.

Let us check registration, date, time, venue, awards, schedule, movies, and other details below.

Also Read

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan Film Collects ₹6 Crore

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan Film Collects ₹6 Crore
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IFFK 2023 Registration Date and Time

The registration of 28th International Film Festival of Kerala started from today, 22 November 2023 at 10 am.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IFFK 2023 Start Date

The eight day International Film Festival of Kerala will start from 8 December 2023.

Also Read

'Extremely Thrilled': Karan Johar Announces Next Film Starring Kartik Aaryan

'Extremely Thrilled': Karan Johar Announces Next Film Starring Kartik Aaryan
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IFFK 2023 End Date

The eight day International Film Festival of Kerala will end on 15 December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IFFK 2023 Venue: Where Will the International Film Festival of Kerala Take Place

The IFFK 2023 will be held in in Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), the capital city of Kerala.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Becomes the Most-Watched Indian Film on Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Becomes the Most-Watched Indian Film on Netflix
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IFFK 2023: Which Films are Eligible?

All those films completed between 1 September 2022 to 31 August 2023 are eligible to apply for IFFK 2023.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IFFK 2023: Entry Submission Date for Films

The IFFK 2023 submission date for entry was from 11 August to 11 September 2023.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IFFK 2023: How Many Films Will Be Screened at the Event?

Almost 180 films of Asian, Africa, and Latin American origin will be screened at the IFFK 2023.

Also Read

'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan to Drop Film's First Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' On This Date

'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan to Drop Film's First Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' On This Date
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What Is the Registration Fee of IFFK 2023?

The registration fee of IFFK 2023 is Rs 1,180 for delegates and Rs 590 for students in general category.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IFFK 2023 Jury Members: Who Will Judge This Event?

An International Jury (name withheld) appointed by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy will distribute the awards and prizes for best films, and directors. The decision of Jury will be final.

Also Read

Ankita Lokhande Reveals Why She Didn't Attend Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral

Ankita Lokhande Reveals Why She Didn't Attend Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IFFK 2023 Schedule

The IFFK 2023 is scheduled from 8 to 15 December 2023 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IFFK 2023 Awards: Name of Awards With Prize Money

Following is the list of awards that will be distributed during the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) 2023.

  • Suvarna Chakoram (Golden Crow Pheasant): This award will be given to the best film. The recipient will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 20,00,000 along with a certificate and memento. The award will be shared by Producer and Director of the film equally.

  • Rajata Chakoram: This award will be given to the best director. The winner will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 4,00,000 along with a certificate and memento.

  • Rajata Chakoram: This award will be given to the best debut director. The winner will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 3,00,000 along with a certificate and memento.

  • Technical Excellence (Special Mention): This award will be given to the best person in any technical area of films. The winner will be given a certificate only.

  • Performance Award (Special Mention): The winner will be given a certificate only.

  • Jury Prize: The winner will get a certificate.

Also Read

'For Indian Comedy': Vir Das Reacts to International Emmy Award For Comedy Win

'For Indian Comedy': Vir Das Reacts to International Emmy Award For Comedy Win
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Rajata Chakoram: This award will be given to the best film selected through audience poll. The director and producer will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000.

Lifetime Achievement Award: This award will be given to an international film personality who has contributed to the cinema through its life time work. The winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000, and a momento.

Other Awards: Some other awards of IFFK 2023 are:

  • FIPRESCI Award

  • NETPAC Award

  • FFSI KR Mohanan Award

Note: The cash prize may vary because it is revised by the General Council every year.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment

Topics:  Films   Kerala   Thiruvananthapuram 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×