Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: Ranbir, Shraddha's Film Is a Twisted Rom-Com
Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is all set to release on 8 March 2023.
The trailer of Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released on 23 January 2023. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. It is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.
The trailer gave us a peek into the crackling chemistry between the lead pair. We also got a look into some stunning visuals and hilarious dialogues. Moreover, the trailer seems to anticipate the unexpected twists and turns that the unusual title of the film had already given us a glimpse into.
Luv shared his thoughts on the film, stating, "Love is a complicated subject, but why not have some fun while we try and unravel relationships in today’s world. The world and vibe of the film has been brought alive by the super talented pair of Shraddha and Ranbir and my brilliant crew. I am hoping for audiences across all ages, young and young at heart to have a good time in the theatres while they relate to their own romance when they watch the film.”
The trailer also gave us a look into the music of the film which is created by the likes of Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Arijit Singh.
The film will hit theatres on 8 March 2023.
