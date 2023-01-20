'The Night Manager' Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur Tries to Outsmart Anil Kapoor

The series seems to follow the story of Aditya Roy Kapur’s character as he attempts to outwit Anil Kapoor. However, things take a messy turn when Kapur falls in love with someone he should ideally not be involved with.

The original British series ran for six episodes and won three Golden Globe awards. The show starred Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki in lead roles.

The Hotstar show stars Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl. The Hindi remake is created and directed by Sandeep Modi, with Priyanka Ghosh serving as co-director.

The Night Manager will be released on 17 February.