Hrithik Roshan To Star in Indian Adaptation of 'The Night Manager'
The original 2016 series featured Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Coleman.
Hrithik Roshan is set to star in the Indian adaptation of British spy drama The Night Manager. He will play a version of the character Jonathan Pine, who was played by Tom Hiddleston in the original British television series, reported Variety.
The Night Manager, which also stars Hugh Laurie, Olivia Coleman and Tom Hollander, is based on author John Le Carre's 1993 novel of the same name. The six-episode series aired on the BBC in 2016 and won several accolades, including Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Primetime Emmys.
According to reports, the Indian adaptation will be directed by Sandeep Modi, who recently helmed the web series Aarya, which features Sushmita Sen. Filming is expected to start in Mumbai in April and will move to international locations once COVID-19 restrictions ease up. The show is likely to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, says the publication.
Hrithik Roshan was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Siddharth Anand's action thriller War which released in 2019. On 10 January he announced that he would collaborate with Anand once more for Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone.
