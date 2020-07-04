Aditya Roy Kapur Exits 'Do Villain' Over Creative Differences

Aditya Roy Kapur was all set to be a part of Mohit Suri's next Do Villain. Reportedly, he's no longer a part of the project owing to creative differences with the director, a source close to the department told Mumbai Mirror.

Titled Do Villain, the film also featured John Abraham along with Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The actors had started prepping for the role through video conferencing and the team was also looking at beginning shoot soon.

A Mumbai Mirror article cited a source close to the production to report that Aditya and Mohit decided to break the deal after they had creative differences over the past month, "Adi was to sport multiple looks and had started working on his physique during the lockdown. But over the last month, there have been several creative disagreements between Mohit and him, following which they decided to part ways."