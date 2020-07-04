Aditya Roy Kapur Exits 'Do Villain' Over Creative Differences
Aditya Roy Kapur exits Mohit Suri's next over creative differences.
Aditya Roy Kapur was all set to be a part of Mohit Suri's next Do Villain. Reportedly, he's no longer a part of the project owing to creative differences with the director, a source close to the department told Mumbai Mirror.
Titled Do Villain, the film also featured John Abraham along with Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The actors had started prepping for the role through video conferencing and the team was also looking at beginning shoot soon.
A Mumbai Mirror article cited a source close to the production to report that Aditya and Mohit decided to break the deal after they had creative differences over the past month, "Adi was to sport multiple looks and had started working on his physique during the lockdown. But over the last month, there have been several creative disagreements between Mohit and him, following which they decided to part ways."
This would have marked Aditya Roy Kapur's third collaboration with director Mohit Suri. The two have previously worked together in Aashiqui 2 and Malang. "The two used to be good friends once, but this has definitely affected the equation," Mumbai Mirror quoted the source as saying.
The film's team have already started considering options for Aditya's replacement in the franchise. The cast of Do Villain had Aditya Roy Kapur pitched against John Abraham and now, the makers a reportedly looking for an actor who can match upto John's onscreen persona.
"There are several confrontations between the two villains and Mohit, Ekta Kapoor and other producers are looking to cast a young actor with the personality to carry off shades of grey. He will be locked in a fortnight's time," Mumbai Mirror quoted the source as saying.
