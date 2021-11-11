There is No Way Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ is the ‘Worst MCU Film Ever’, Here's Why

I sat through the entire film, nay, clung to my seat hooting with the crowd feeling like an imposter among the fans, only to remember that the film is being touted as the ‘Worst MCU film ever’ with a really low Rotten Tomatoes score (at least for Marvel) of 46%. I simply disagree, on several counts.

On The Take by Variety, the hosts seemed to come upon the conclusion, “Anytime a woman takes on the action genre, which has been made typically for men to helm people come down harder on that filmmaker.”

Maybe that’s true. There’s no way to prove it but Birds of Prey directed by Cathy Yan saw some enraged because of its inclusion of a female audience. Captain Marvel, MCU’s first female-led superhero film, faced a targeted campaign to tank the reviews, especially because of a misogynist one-sided feud with Brie Larson.