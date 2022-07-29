Indian Matchmaking S2 Trailer: Sima Taparia Says Her Job Is Becoming 'Tougher'
The show will be streaming from 10 August 2022.
Netflix's Indian Matchmaking is back with another season. Sima Taparia, who is the matchmaker for the show is all set to bring some people together. The show is back with 8 fresh, hour-long episodes of the show.
In this trailer, we see Sima managing expectations more than ever before from clients. Both old and new participants are back. And she is heard saying that her "job" is getting tougher with the increasing demands of the new participants. But Seems seems up for the challenge in this Netflix original.
Netflix also previously shared photos from the sets of the show with the caption, “*Gets down on one knee and asks if there are plans for season 2 of Indian Matchmaking* THE ANSWER IS YES. SEEMA AUNTY AND INDIAN MATCHMAKING WILL RETURN FOR A SECOND SEASON."
The executive producers for the show are Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra and J.C. Begley. The show will be streaming from 10 August 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.