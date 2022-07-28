‘Never Have I Ever’ S3 Trailer: Devi and Paxton Are Together...but What’s Next?

For the first two seasons, Paxton was one of the main love interests for Devi and now that they’re officially together, does Devi have some reservations? Her friend Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) says, “The debut of 'Daxton' was unreal. Your social status has skyrocketed so much that now people hate you.”

The trailer also hints that Devi might not be convinced that she and Paxton ‘make sense’. “I like you,” he says and Devi responds, “Yeah, but why? No one else thinks we make any sense.”