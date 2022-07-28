‘Never Have I Ever’ S3 Trailer: Devi and Paxton Are Together...but What’s Next?
Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever' season 3 is releasing on 12 August on Netflix.
The trailer for the third season of Never Have I Ever dropped on Wednesday. The clip gives us a glimpse into Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton Hall-Yoshida’s (Darren Barnet) relationship and how it doesn’t sit right with some.
For the first two seasons, Paxton was one of the main love interests for Devi and now that they’re officially together, does Devi have some reservations? Her friend Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) says, “The debut of 'Daxton' was unreal. Your social status has skyrocketed so much that now people hate you.”
The trailer also hints that Devi might not be convinced that she and Paxton ‘make sense’. “I like you,” he says and Devi responds, “Yeah, but why? No one else thinks we make any sense.”
While they deal with all that, there might be a new potential love interest in our protagonist’s life even as Ben Gross (Jaren Lewinson) is still in the picture.
Mindy Kaling’s series Never Have I Ever has also been renewed for a fourth season and Kaling had told Entertainment Tonight, “Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?"
The show also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, and Lee Rodriguez. Never Have I Ever season 3 releases on 12 August on Netflix.
