Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Documentary to Soon Premier on Netflix

South cine actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on 9 June, this year. The star couple's love story will soon be premiered on Netflix, in the form of a wedding documentary. The streaming platform shared certain pictures of the two stars from their pre-wedding photoshoot, to make the special announcement.

Earlier, several rumours were abuzz that Netflix had cancelled the documentary. But, now the news is confirmed.