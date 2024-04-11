Ludhiana Court Refuses to Stay Release Of Diljit Dosanjh's Netflix Film Chamkila

In an order pronounced on Wednesday, 10 April, the court of Additional District Judge Shatin Goyal in Ludhiana refused to injunct the release of Imtiaz Ali's film Amar Singh Chamkila, as per a report by The Indian Express. The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer is set to release on Netflix on Friday, 12 April.

Patiala-based Ishdeep Singh Randhawa had filed a petition on 8 April in the court, demanding "perpetual injunction" and “restrain on the release of the film”. Randhawa reportedly claimed that Chamkila's first wife Gurmail Kaur had sold the exclusive rights of the biopic to his late father Gurdev Singh, who was a director/producer in the Punjabi film industry.