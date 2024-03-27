Things You Need To Know Before Watching Diljit Dosanjh's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Imtiaz Ali's new film 'Amar Singer Chamkila' is set for a Netflix release on 12 April 2024. The biopic stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about the life and career of Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife and collaborator Amarjot, and how they were mysteriously assassinated on the 8 March 1988.

Prateek draws parallels to artists like Sidhu Moose Wala, Tupac Shakur and AIB to explore how their art tells us about the fantasies of people who consume this "obscene" art. If you haven't heard Chamkila's music before, this video is for you!