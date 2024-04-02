Imtiaz Ali Reveals Why He Opted For An OTT Release For 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Imtiaz said, “Well, new things come along and you must try it… I believe that I am like a big cinema watcher, like a theatre viewer and a director. When I close my eyes and think about a film, I always imagine myself on the big screen in a theatre and watching the big screen. I can’t help it, but I don’t think that will be a bad thing for a film I made for an OTT.”

Imtiaz added that making Chamkila in Hindi was necessary due to its universal appeal and accessibility to audiences who are not from Punjab. He further told the publication, “So, it’s a new thing and I feel that there is a certain reach and the point of making Chamkila for me, I am a Hindi film director but making Chamkila in Hindi I thought was necessary because Chamkila is a very big subject and I think it’s a universal subject. So, I wanted people who are not from Punjab should also see it and enjoy it. People perhaps that are not from this country and don’t even speak these native languages should be able to enjoy it. So, that’s the reason why we made Chamkila in Hindi, that’s not your question, but that’s my answer."

Imtiaz's musical drama narrates the untold story of Punjab's highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. Chamkila, also known as the Elvis of Punjab, was assassinated at the young age of 27.

Amar Singh Chamkila is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The film will premiere on Netflix on 12 April.