Karan Johar Announces 'Koffee with Karan' S8 Release Date with Fun Teaser

Karan Johar is back with an all-new season of Koffee with Karan Season 8 only on Disney+ Hotstar. The filmmaker took to social media to post teaser from the upcoming season that will be out later in October.
In the teaser, we can see Karan having a conversation with himself as he tries to gauge if a new season should be on the cards or not. In the end though, he decides that a new season would be a 'great' idea.
Karan Johar took to social media to share the teaser, "Turns out, my own Konscience wants to troll me too! But screw what he thinks, I’m still brewing Season 8!"
Director and show anchor, Karan Johar said, “We all know you have been eagerly awaiting for the new season of Koffee with Karan - and your wishes have been heard! After the overwhelming response and a lot of conjectures from season 7, this season let’s make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch. Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of Koffee with Karan will be full of uninhibited chats, competitive rapid fires and a lot of conversations, which we all love! So why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan Season 8”
Koffee with Karan Season 8 is set to brew 26 October onwards, only on Disney+ Hotstar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)