Pics: Deepika Padukone Parties With Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri & Suhana

The party was reportedly thrown to celebrate the wrap of Shah Rukh's upcoming movie Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty-Mana Shetty, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey and a host of other Bollywood celebrities attended a get-together at a Mumbai restaurant on Friday, 20 October. The party was reportedly thrown to celebrate the wrap of Shah Rukh's upcoming movie Dunki. Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani was also clicked entering the venue. Dunki is all set to hit theatres in Christmas.

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Shah Rukh Khan   Dunki 

