Prateik Babbar Remembers Mother Smita Patil on Death Anniversary
Smita Patil passed away on 13 December, 1986.
On late actor Smita Patil's death anniversary, her son Prateik Babbar took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note. Calling her his "numero uno" and a "legend", he wrote about how he misses her even 34 years after her death.
"34 years ago today my mother left us..
over the years.. iv tried to imagine & create the perfect image of her.. in my mind & heart.. we’ve arrived at a very special place.. a very precious place.. now.. she’s the perfect mother.. the perfect woman.. the perfect role model.. the apple of every little boys eye.. that perfect mother every little boy idolises.. & wants to grow up to be like.. the one that will never leave your side.. & stay #4ever.. till the end of time.. & every year she grows younger.. with me.. she’s 65 years young now.. she will continue to live with me.. within me.. to infinity.. & beyond..
my beautiful.. mama queen.. my reason.. numero uno.. my #superstar #legend
rest in #love.. in #power.. in #paradise"
Smita Patil died on 13 December, 1986 due to complications during child birth. In her lifetime, she worked in over 80 films, including Manthan, Bhoomika, Aakrosh, and more. She was married to Raj Babbar.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.