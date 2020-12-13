Prateik Babbar Remembers Mother Smita Patil on Death Anniversary

"34 years ago today my mother left us..

over the years.. iv tried to imagine & create the perfect image of her.. in my mind & heart.. we’ve arrived at a very special place.. a very precious place.. now.. she’s the perfect mother.. the perfect woman.. the perfect role model.. the apple of every little boys eye.. that perfect mother every little boy idolises.. & wants to grow up to be like.. the one that will never leave your side.. & stay #4ever.. till the end of time.. & every year she grows younger.. with me.. she’s 65 years young now.. she will continue to live with me.. within me.. to infinity.. & beyond..



my beautiful.. mama queen.. my reason.. numero uno.. my #superstar #legend



rest in #love.. in #power.. in #paradise"