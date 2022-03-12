Prateik on Actors Being Asked to Seek Partner's Permission for Intimate Scenes

While promoting her film Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone was asked about comments under her posts asking her if she asked for husband Ranveer Singh’s permission for intimate scenes in the film. Actor Prateik Babbar reacted to the debate around actors seeking permission from their partners and said that spouses ‘need to respect’ what the other does.

Prateik told ETimes that for him, communication is important but there is no need to ask for permission. “I don't think there's a permission that needs to be involved. Maybe actresses like that exist who have to take permission from their spouses. In my opinion, I think it's wrong. Because the spouse needs to respect what the other spouse is doing,” he said.