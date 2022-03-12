Prateik on Actors Being Asked to Seek Partner's Permission for Intimate Scenes
Prateik Babbar also talked about working with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in 'Bachchhan Paandey'.
While promoting her film Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone was asked about comments under her posts asking her if she asked for husband Ranveer Singh’s permission for intimate scenes in the film. Actor Prateik Babbar reacted to the debate around actors seeking permission from their partners and said that spouses ‘need to respect’ what the other does.
Prateik told ETimes that for him, communication is important but there is no need to ask for permission. “I don't think there's a permission that needs to be involved. Maybe actresses like that exist who have to take permission from their spouses. In my opinion, I think it's wrong. Because the spouse needs to respect what the other spouse is doing,” he said.
The actor added, “This comes with the territory, being an artist or actor. Communication is the key. You must have a conversation about it, you must be on the same page. But taking permission? Aap meri maa ho? Aap mere baap ho (Are you my mom or dad)? I absolutely disagree with the fact that I have to take permission. I do agree and firmly stand for having a conversation about it.”
He further said, “I don't expect my partner to ask me for permission, definitely expect to have a conversation about it. Permission is, I think, a wrong word.” Prateik added that if someone is in a relationship wherein they’re ‘frightened about their partner’, it’ll become toxic in no time.
Prateik Babbar also revealed that he isn’t a part of Brahmastra. Talking about his role in Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey, the actor said, “Akshay sir and Arshad sir have always been my teenage heroes. Arshad sir is full of energy, he is a riot, he always has people in splits on sets. Kriti is a sweetheart and very hardworking, we had some fun moments and scenes together in the film.”
In Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone plays the role of Alisha, a yoga instructor who starts an affair with her cousin’s (Ananya Panday) fiance (Siddhant Chaturvedi). The film was directed by Shakun Batra and Dar Gai was a part of the team as an intimacy coordinator.
About the comments asking her if she took Ranveer’s ‘permission’, Deepika had said to Bollywood Bubble, “It’s stupid that we are even reacting to it. I don’t read comments. I’m pretty certain he doesn’t. I think yuck, it’s so stupid.”
