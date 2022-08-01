'Many Layers to Deal With': Alia On Filming 'Heart of Stone' Amid Pregnancy

She spoke to Variety, stating, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

She also opened up about working with her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, “I had such a lovely time shooting with Gal (Gadot), with Jamie Dornan and with my director Tom Harper. I think we’re onto something pretty cool with Heart of Stone and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Meanwhile, Alia is busy promoting her film Darlings which is all set to drop on 5 August. And other that Heart of Stone she is also working in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.