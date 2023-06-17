ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt Calls Herself ‘Jet Lagged Barbie’ in New Pics; Kareena Kapoor Reacts

Alia Bhatt is attending the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Brazil with Gal Gadot.

Alia Bhatt Calls Herself ‘Jet Lagged Barbie’ in New Pics; Kareena Kapoor Reacts
Actor Alia Bhatt, who is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone, shared a set of pictures from Brazil on Instagram. She captioned the post, “This barbie is jet lagged".

Alia can be seen wearing a pink outfit complemented by an oversized blazer. Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, “Why you the best? cause you are…” and Ira Dubey wrote, “This Barbie is magic.” Several fans dropped compliments under the post. 

She posted more pictures in the outfit on her stories:

The actor is attending the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo. Earlier, she had posted two pictures with the caption, “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute #Tudum #SãoPaulo.”

Her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot also shared videos featuring the actor. Gadot shared a couple of videos from the first day of Tudum 2021 featuring herself, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan. 

One video shows the trio on stage as fans cheer for them. “The set up (arrow) The shot. WOW! Obrigada, Brazil!!” Gal Gadot captioned the post. 

Other than her marking her Hollywood debut with the Tom Harper directorial Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt also stars in Karan Johar’s film titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh.

