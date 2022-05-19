Alia Bhatt Is Off to Shoot Her First Hollywood Film, 'Heart Of Stone'
'Heart Of Stone' also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in leading roles.
Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to start shooting for her first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone. Earlier this year, the actor announced that she would be starring in a Netflix film. The film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in leading roles.
Alia took to Instagram to share her apprehension regarding the role. She shared a picture of herself in a car and captioned it, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again – sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk.”
This is her first Hollywood venture. She was last seen in, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was a box office success and was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film premiered at Berlin International Film Festival. The story is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Kothewali, and her life was documented in a book written by Hussain Zaidi.
Heart of Stone, on the other hand, is directed by Tom Harper and is an espionage thriller which follows the narrative of Rachel Stone. Alia is also starring in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Darlings are the other two films she is working on. The latter she is also producing.
