Alia Bhatt Is Off to Shoot Her First Hollywood Film, 'Heart Of Stone'

Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to start shooting for her first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone. Earlier this year, the actor announced that she would be starring in a Netflix film. The film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in leading roles.

Alia took to Instagram to share her apprehension regarding the role. She shared a picture of herself in a car and captioned it, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again – sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk.”