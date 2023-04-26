ADVERTISEMENT

Dahaad Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha Steps up To Find a Serial Killer in Crime Drama

The series is set to stream from May 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
Dahaad Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha Steps up To Find a Serial Killer in Crime Drama
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The teaser for Sonakshi Sinha's show Dahaad dropped on 26 April. The gritty thriller focuses on Sinha's character as she attempts to catch a serial killer who has murdered 27 women.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the teaser, Sonakshi is out to catch a criminal who has murdered 27 women. Not much about the plot was revealed, but from the looks of it, the crime thriller is all set to be an edge-of-the-seat entertainer and police procedural.

The upcoming Prime Video show is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The show also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in lead roles.

The 8-epsiode series will drop on 12 May. The trailer for the show will drop on 2 May.

Also Read

'Dahaad': Here's When You Can Watch Sonakshi Sinha's Crime Series on Prime Video

'Dahaad': Here's When You Can Watch Sonakshi Sinha's Crime Series on Prime Video

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web

Topics:  Sonakshi Sinha   Dahaad 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×