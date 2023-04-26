Dahaad Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha Steps up To Find a Serial Killer in Crime Drama

The teaser for Sonakshi Sinha's show Dahaad dropped on 26 April. The gritty thriller focuses on Sinha's character as she attempts to catch a serial killer who has murdered 27 women.
In the teaser, Sonakshi is out to catch a criminal who has murdered 27 women. Not much about the plot was revealed, but from the looks of it, the crime thriller is all set to be an edge-of-the-seat entertainer and police procedural.
The upcoming Prime Video show is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The show also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in lead roles.
The 8-epsiode series will drop on 12 May. The trailer for the show will drop on 2 May.
