Aarya 2 Trailer: Sushmita Sen Faces New Challenges as She Returns to The Country

The trailer of Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya 2 is out, and it looks as gripping as the first season. The last season ended with Sushmita aka Aarya planning to leave the country after her husband is murdered on her father's orders. She also gets embroiled in illegal businesses and is being hunted down.

The season 2 trailer suggests that Aarya had left the country but is now back. Shekhawat’s (Manish Chaudhary) father is out for revenge against her, and so is her own brother. Even the Russian gangsters are pressing her for their money. We see Aarya having to resort to violence again in order to save her family. Vikas Kumar also returns as ACP Khan.