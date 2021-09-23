Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das, ‘Aarya’ Nominated for International Emmy Awards

In Aarya, Sushmita Sen plays the role of Aarya Sareen who is unaware of the dangerous nature of her husband’s business. She soon goes on a mission to avenge her husband Tej Sareen’s death and gets involved in the drug mafia for the same.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Serious Men is a satirical comedy which follows an astronomer’s assistant who lies about his son being a science prodigy.

Vir Das’ Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India, which released in January 2020, was nominated for the International Emmy Award for ‘Best Comedy’. The others nominated under the category are Call My Agent 4, Promesas De Campana, and Motherland Christmas Lives. In Vir Das: For India, the stand-up comedian touched upon topics ranging from India’s history to Bollywood.

Das shared the news of his nomination on Instagram with the caption, "Umm...just got nominated for the #internationalemmyawards uh...Holy Shit... thankyou."