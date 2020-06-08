Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh are all set for a comeback with director Ram Madhvani’s Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar. The thriller revolves around Aarya, played by Sushmita, finding herself stuck in a situation to take on a leadership role after her husband is mysteriously shot in broad daylight.The trailer of Sushmita Sen’s comeback series Aarya dropped and it looks quite gripping. Sushmita plays the titular role and Chandrachur Singh essays the role of her husband.The Quint spoke to Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh and Ram Madhvani about making the series. Sushmita spoke about how she felt responsible for choosing the right script and how Aarya came to save her.“I would have made a huge mistake by committing to this other show and Aarya came as a divine intervention. I was also in the process of writing my own Rocky”.Sushmita Sen, Actor‘Aarya’ Trailer: Sushmita Goes To Great Lengths for Her Family Talking about women as the centre of his stories, Neerja director Ram Madhvani told The Quint that his team comes in as a sounding board for him when he is developing characters. “Somehow I am not aware of a lot of this because I am a man. But my team and my wife come and add to the perspective which helps me build characters,” says Ram.Chandrachur Singh will also be in the web series. The Kya Kehna and Maachis actor revealed why he was missing in action for a while. “There was this lack of a good script and also my personal life took priority over work.”Watch the video to find out more.8 Times Sushmita Sen Inspired Us Through Her Insta Posts We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.