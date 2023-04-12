The Marvels Teaser: Monica Rambeau, Captain Marvel & Kamala Khan Team Up

In the trailer, we can see the three characters join forces to fight aliens. Although not much of the plot was disclosed, it can be ascertained that Captain Marvel and Kamala Khan's identities keep getting exchanged. And it's Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau who we should be watching out for. This film is a spin-off of the 2019 Captain Marvel film.

The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-Joon in pivotal roles. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The film will release on 10 November.