Vin Diesel Reveals Brie Larson Has Joined the Cast of ‘Fast & Furious 10'

He added, “What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

Brie Larson had earlier told Uproxx that she would “one hundred percent” want to be part of the Fast & Furious franchise. Larson said, “Please, please tell everybody I would, of course, want to be in a Fast & Furious movie. I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they’re so good. They’re so fun. And they’ve made me appreciate cars. And it’s something that should be appreciated. They’re incredible. So of course, please.”

The tenth installment of the franchise is directed by Justin Lin and is scheduled to release on 19 May, 2023. The last film, F9, starred Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron, among others.

Rodriguez, Gibson, Chris Bridges, Sung Kang, and Theron are expected to appear in the tenth film as well.