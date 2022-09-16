Marvel Introduces Its First Israeli Superhero; Faces Backlash on Twitter

As per Marvel lore, Sabra was born near Jerusalem, Israel and was raised on a special Kibbutz run by the Israeli government along with her family, to nurture her special abilities. Described as the superheroine of Israel, Sabra has mutant powers like super speed, strength, and the ability to fly at great velocity, which she uses in the service of the state.

Throughout her appearances in numerous Marvel comics, she appears in an outfit, predominantly inspired by the design of the Isreali flag, and carries weapons typically possessed by the members of the Israeli army.

Sabra marked her first public appearance in 1980 in a battle with the Incredible Hulk, whom she mistook for an Arab terrorist operating in Israel. In the comic, she chases Hulk after he leaves with the body of a young Arab killed by the terrorists. At the end of their encounter, she is shown to be distraught by Hulk's speech about the Israel-Palestinian conflict and the young Arab's death.