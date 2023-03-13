'There Was Only One Wish on My Mind': MM Keeravani on Naatu Naatu's Oscar Win

It's a huge win for India at the 95th Academy Awards, being held at Los Angeles. RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. The song has been composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.

During his acceptance speech Keeravani said, "I grew up listening to 'The Carpenters' and now here I am with the Oscars."

Picking from the The Carpenters' track 'Top of the World', he added, "There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli's and my family's. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world."