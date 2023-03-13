Oscars 2023: Host Jimmy Kimmel Addresses the Infamous 'Will Smith Slap'
Will Smith had slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 for a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia.
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars this year. During his opening speech, he addressed the infamous "Will Smith slap". Kimmel took to the stage on Sunday night (Monday morning in India) and declared, "We want you to have fun. We want you to feel safe. And most importantly, we want me to feel safe. So we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and be permitted to give an 18-minute long speech.”
He added: “Seriously, the Academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremony, just do what you did last year – nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug.”
Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at last year's Oscars has been one of the most talked-about events since then. Smith planted a slap on comedian and presenter Rock's face after the latter joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. This led to the Academy banning Smith from the ceremony for a decade.
