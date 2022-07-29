'My Behaviour Was Unacceptable': Will Smith Apologises to Chris Rock

Months after Chris Rock and Will Smith made headlines at the 94th Academy Awards, Smith on Friday, 29 July, expressed remorse over the Oscars slap.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out so I will say to you Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk," Smith said in a video posted on Instagram.