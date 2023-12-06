'You're Magical': Janhvi Kapoor Gives Shoutout to Khushi Kapoor For The Archies

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Ahead of the film's premiere on Netflix, the makers held a star-studded screening of the film for their industry friends in Mumbai on 5 December.

Khushi's actor-sister, Janhvi Kapoor, also joined her at the screening of her debut film. Taking to Instagram, the Dhadak actor penned a heartfelt note for Khushi.