'You're Magical': Janhvi Kapoor Gives Shoutout to Khushi Kapoor For The Archies

'The Archies' will premiere on Netflix on 7 December.

'You're Magical': Janhvi Kapoor Gives Shoutout to Khushi Kapoor For The Archies
Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Ahead of the film's premiere on Netflix, the makers held a star-studded screening of the film for their industry friends in Mumbai on 5 December.

Khushi's actor-sister, Janhvi Kapoor, also joined her at the screening of her debut film. Taking to Instagram, the Dhadak actor penned a heartfelt note for Khushi.

Sharing a picture with Khushi from the screening Janhvi wrote on her Instagram story, "The sunshine of my life and now the sunshine in cinema (emojis) you are magical."

Have a look at her post here:

A screengrab of Janhvi Kapoor's story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

The Archies also marks the acting debuts of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. The film also stars Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles.

The Archies will premiere on Netflix on 7 December.

Topics:  Khushi Kapoor   Janhvi Kapoor   The Archies 

3 months
12 months
12 months
