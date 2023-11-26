Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor Look Lovely at 'The Archies' Promotional Event

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar's The Archies will stream on Netflix from 7 December.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pics: Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor Look Lovely at 'The Archies' Promotional Event
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actors Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor attended the promotions of their upcoming film The Archies in Mumbai. The other cast members Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda were also present during the event.

Zoya Akhtar's film is an Indian take on the beloved comics named 'Archies' and will soon be released on Netflix on 7 December.

  • 01/04

    Agatya Nanda, Suhana Khan and other cast members at 'The Archies' promotional event. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Agatya Nanda, Suhana Khan and other cast members at 'The Archies' promotional event.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 02/04

    The entire cast and crew was present during the event. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>The entire cast and crew was present during the event.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 03/04

    Suhana Khan and Khushi look lovely in their respective ensembles. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Suhana Khan and Khushi look lovely in their respective ensembles.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 04/04

    Meanwhile, the film will release on 7 December. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Meanwhile, the film will release on 7 December.&nbsp;</p></div>
Also Read

'Sweet & Meaningful Film': Shah Rukh Khan On Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'

'Sweet & Meaningful Film': Shah Rukh Khan On Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Suhana Khan   The Archies 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×