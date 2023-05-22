Who Was 'Splitsvilla 9' Fame Actor Aditya Singh Rajput?

Aditya, who was born in August 1990, began working at an early age. He started his profession at the age of 17. The well-known actor is from Delhi and began her career as a model. As per Hindustan Times, he finished his education at Green Fields School in Delhi.

According to a 2010 interview with About Uttarakhand, he contributed to approximately 125 advertising. Additionally, the actor took part in TV productions like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others, as well as reality shows like Splitsvilla 9.

He appeared in films like Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He had also worked with many popular actors, such as Anupam Kher.

However, later, he was primarily involved with a production house and was more into casting. The Splitsvilla 9 star was working as a casting coordinator and had launched many actors, as per India Today.

He was popular in the celebrity circles of Mumbai.