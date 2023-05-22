ADVERTISEMENT

Who Was 'Splitsvilla 9' Fame Actor Aditya Singh Rajput?

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Who Was 'Splitsvilla 9' Fame Actor Aditya Singh Rajput?
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Andheri, Mumbai, on Monday, 22 May 2023 as per news outlet ANI. He was an actor and model who gained popularity with MTV's Splitsvilla 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aditya, who was born in August 1990, began working at an early age. He started his profession at the age of 17. The well-known actor is from Delhi and began her career as a model. As per Hindustan Times, he finished his education at Green Fields School in Delhi.

According to a 2010 interview with About Uttarakhand, he contributed to approximately 125 advertising. Additionally, the actor took part in TV productions like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others, as well as reality shows like Splitsvilla 9.

He appeared in films like Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He had also worked with many popular actors, such as Anupam Kher.

However, later, he was primarily involved with a production house and was more into casting. The Splitsvilla 9 star was working as a casting coordinator and had launched many actors, as per India Today.

He was popular in the celebrity circles of Mumbai.

Also Read

'Splitsvilla 9' Fame Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead at Home; Probe Underway

'Splitsvilla 9' Fame Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead at Home; Probe Underway

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Actor   Actor death 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×