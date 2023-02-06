Splitsvilla Season 14: Finale Date, Time, Finalists and Other Details

MTV Splitsvilla is one of the most popular shows among the Indian youth and it has reached its 14th season that was first telecasted on 12 November 2022. The show has had successful and a fantastic 13-season run. The show is hosted by diva Sunny Leone and popular television actor and host Arjun Bijlani.

Sunny hosted the show with the youth icon Rannvijay Singha from its 7 to 13 seasons but this year Rannvijay could not join the show due to his prior work commitments. This is the first time Sunny is hosting the show with Bijlani.

The Splitsvilla 14 is telecasted starts every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. on the channel, and it is also available online on Voot.