'Splitsvilla 9' Fame Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead at Home; Probe Underway

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence.

Aditya Singh Rajput, an actor and model who gained popularity from MTV's Splitsvilla 9, was found dead in his house in Andheri, Mumbai, on Monday, 22 May 2023 as per news outlet ANI.

In continuation of the report, the Mumbai police said that the body has been sent for a post-mortem and that an investigation is underway.

The actor was part of TV shows like Splitsvilla 9, Aawaz Season 9, and Bad Boy Season 4, among others. He was also part of two films, Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He was known to be a casting coordinator as well, as per reports. 

