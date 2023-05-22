'Splitsvilla 9' Fame Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead at Home; Probe Underway

ADVERTISEMENT
In continuation of the report, the Mumbai police said that the body has been sent for a post-mortem and that an investigation is underway.
The actor was part of TV shows like Splitsvilla 9, Aawaz Season 9, and Bad Boy Season 4, among others. He was also part of two films, Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He was known to be a casting coordinator as well, as per reports.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT