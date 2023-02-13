MC Stan Winning Bigg Boss 16 Trophy Leaves Twitter Divided

MC Stan defeated Shiv Thakare to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 on Monday, 13 February 2023. He won the trophy for the 16th edition of the country's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss. However, the historic win has left Twitter divided. The fans of the other top finalists who were eyeing the trophy, Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare, were left dejected by MC Stan's win.

Check out the Twitter reactions to MC Stan's win: