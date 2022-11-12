ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts With ‘Baazigar’ Lines as He Wins Award in UAE

Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award in Sharjah.

On Friday, 11 November, Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award as he attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre in Sharjah, UAE. In a video shared by the superstar's fanclub, he can be seen saying, "All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow or what songs we dance to… thrive in a culture of love, peace and compassion.”

Shah Rukh also recreated a popular dialogue from Baazigar.

The audience rejoiced and cheered him on as he recited the lines from his film. A fan wrote on Twitter, “He is worthy of all the awards.” “I watched the interview and he was so sweet. But he is right! We love him because he commits to everything that he does,” added another one. Someone else commented, “Just King being King.”

