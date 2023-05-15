Watch 'Jodi' For Diljit Dosanjh, Watch it to Know About the Power of Chamkila

Some are comparing Indo-Canadian rapper Sidhu Moosewala with Chamkila, since Moosewala too was shot dead by unknown assailants just a year ago, and was known for his controversial lyrics. But the comparison ends there. Unlike Chamkila, Moosewala did lionise gun culture in some of his songs. Chamkila also stayed well away from politics, while Moosewala did venture into politics.

That said, Jodi does show the influence that Sikh militancy had on life in Punjab in the ‘80s, so much so that even a popular singer had to think twice about the songs he sang. And when he didn’t toe the line, it seems he paid with his life, though it has never been proven that Sikh militants were responsible for Chamkila’s killing. I believe that even today, by retaining that reference and strongly hinting at the role of Sikh militants, Amberdeep has shown courage.

I’d like to end with Sitaara’s last line in the film, as he realises that his band members and his beloved Kamaljot have been shot dead - he turns to the assassin who hesitated in firing at him and says – “Maar de veere, Jodi tutni nahi chahidi! (Kill me brother, a jodi should not be broken)."

Despite some rough edges, Jodi is a fine film. Unfortunately, some uncertainty about its release has dented audience numbers, but even now you could go and watch Pollywood’s ‘coming of age’ movie. You will like it.

(Dr Geeta Sharma is a Professor at Govt. Ripudaman College, in Nabha, Punjab, where she teaches English Literature. She has a keen interest in Punjabi popular culture, and how it intersects with society and politics.)