Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Actor Sheezan Khan Gets Bail
Sheezan Khan was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-star Tunisha Sharma.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
On Saturday, 4 March, a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district granted bail to television actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-star Tunisha Sharma last year, as per a report by PTI.
Additional sessions court judge R D Deshpande ordered that Mr Khan be released on a surety of Rs 1,00,000. The court also ordered Sheezan to surrender his passport and asked him not to leave the country without prior permission.
As per the report advocate Sharad Rai, who represented Sheezan, said the applicant had sought bail on various grounds, including that the chargesheet in the case had already been filed and the investigation was over. He reportedly argued that this case does not attract punishment under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment to suicide).
Special public prosecutor Sanjay More countered Sheezan's submission that he wasn't present in the room when Tunisha ended her life.
Tunisha allegedly died by suicide on 24 December last year, on the sets of a TV show. Following a complaint by Tunisha's mother, Sheezan was arrested the next day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.