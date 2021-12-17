Priyanka Chopra Calls Out News Outlet for Calling Her ‘The Wife of Nick Jonas'

Next to another screengrab, Priyanka Chopra questioned, "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDB link to my bio?" She also tagged her husband Nick Jonas in the story.

Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections which is the fourth instalment of the popular Matrix franchise.

During an episode of Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka revealed that Nick is very excited that she is part of the franchise, adding, "He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one. Yeah."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays the role of 'Sati' in The Matrix Resurrections. Talking about her preparation for the role, the actor told ABC News, "It was a lot of work for my character specifically because I play the grown up version of a little girl that was established in the last movie."