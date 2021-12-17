Priyanka Chopra Calls Out News Outlet for Calling Her ‘The Wife of Nick Jonas'
'Should I add my IMDB link to my bio?' Priyanka Chopra asked.
Priyanka Chopra criticised a news outlet for referring to her as 'the wife of Nick Jonas'. She shared screenshots of a report on her Instagram story and wrote, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."
The report Priyanka shared read, "The wife of Nick Jonas shared that the actor was 'so astute and aware of the room even though he's very quiet and reserved.' She then added he speaks up when it is need: 'When it's important, he sets the tone'."
Next to another screengrab, Priyanka Chopra questioned, "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDB link to my bio?" She also tagged her husband Nick Jonas in the story.
Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections which is the fourth instalment of the popular Matrix franchise.
During an episode of Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka revealed that Nick is very excited that she is part of the franchise, adding, "He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one. Yeah."
Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays the role of 'Sati' in The Matrix Resurrections. Talking about her preparation for the role, the actor told ABC News, "It was a lot of work for my character specifically because I play the grown up version of a little girl that was established in the last movie."
"She was very specifically placed in the movie with a foreshadowing of being something really special when it comes to finding peace between humans and machines. For me, I leaned a lot on Lana (Wachowski) to understand what she felt the older version of Sati would be and what her purpose would be and what she went through in all those years we didn't see her."Priyanka Chopra on her character 'Sati'
She shared pictures of herself in a black sheer lace jumpsuit which she accessorised with a blazer. She wrote in the caption, "And that's a wrap! The Matrix movie. Re-Enter the Matrix 12.22.21."
The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves as Thomas Anderson alias Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Tiffany alias Trinity, Jonathan Groff as Agent Smith, Neil Patrick Harris as The Analyst, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as an alternative Morpheus, and Priyanka Chopra as Sati.
Priyanka Chopra plays a character who first met Keanu Reeves' Neo in the Mobil Avenue. Sati is an exile and was only saved from deletion because the Oracale took her under her wing, believing that Sati would be instrumental in establishing peace between the humans and the machines.
The film is being produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski who had created the franchise with her sister Lilly Wachowski. It's scheduled to release on 22 December.
