Watch the Trailer of Priyanka, Keanu Reeves' 'The Matrix Resurrections'

The action-packed trailer begins with Neo having no memory of his past. However, he remembers parts of his life in the Matrix. Through the trailer, we see Neo bumping into characters from his past and also being introduced to new ones, one of whom is played by Priyanka Chopra. We get a glimpse of her in the clip.

Ahead of the release of the trailer, Warner Bros released snippets of information about the new film on the Matrix website. Users were given the option to choose between the red and blue pill. Based on their choice and the time of the day, they were shown glimpses from the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly, more than 180,000 video variations, with narrations from each cast member was shown as part of the tease.