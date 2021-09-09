Watch the Trailer of Priyanka, Keanu Reeves' 'The Matrix Resurrections'
Priyanka Chopra makes her debut in The Matrix universe with this film, opposite Keanu Reeves.
The first trailer of The Matrix Resurrections is out. Keanu Reeves returns as Neo in the fourth film of the franchise. The film also stars Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jada Pinkett Smith.
The action-packed trailer begins with Neo having no memory of his past. However, he remembers parts of his life in the Matrix. Through the trailer, we see Neo bumping into characters from his past and also being introduced to new ones, one of whom is played by Priyanka Chopra. We get a glimpse of her in the clip.
Ahead of the release of the trailer, Warner Bros released snippets of information about the new film on the Matrix website. Users were given the option to choose between the red and blue pill. Based on their choice and the time of the day, they were shown glimpses from the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly, more than 180,000 video variations, with narrations from each cast member was shown as part of the tease.
