Suriya Thanks Fans for 'Overwhelming' Love Amid 'Jai Bhim' Controversy
PMK member Panneerselvam was booked by the TN police after announcing a cash award for anybody who attacks Suriya.
Actor Suriya took to social media to thank his fans for the ‘overwhelming’ love for his film Jai Bhim. The film has been embroiled in controversy since its release and most recently, the Vanniyar Sangam sent a legal notice to Suriya, who also produced by film, director TJ Gnanavel, and others, over the depiction of the Vanniyar community in the film.
Suriya tweeted, “Dear all, this love for 'Jai Bhim' is overwhelming. I've never witnessed this before! Can't express in words how thankful I am for the trust and reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us.”
Armed police were also stationed outside the actor’s house after he faced threats. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anybody who would attack the actor. Panneerselvam has been booked by the Tamil Nadu police, according to ANI.
A group of PMK members had also forced a theatre in Tamil Nadu to stop the screening of one of Suriya’s films.
Several fans, actors, and filmmakers have expressed their support for Suriya. Actor-singer Krishh wrote, “He who can see the invisible, can do the impossible…” He added the hashtag #WeStandWithSuriya, which started trending as support poured in for the actor.
Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu wrote, “Stand by what is right even if it means standing alone.”
Actor Siddharth wrote, "We stood with Kamal Haasan. We stood with Vijay. We stand with Suriya. "We" represents anyone who believes it is cowardice to threaten an artist or the exhibition of an artistic creation over differences of opinion or personal animosity." I stand with the makers of #JaiBhim."
The legal notice alleges that the incidents in the movie are based on real life but the character of the policeman who tortures Rajakannu has been depicted as belonging to the Vanniyar caste on purpose.
Jai Bhim, which released on , It is based on an incident from 1993 involving a couple Sengenni and Rajakannu, belonging to the Irular tribe. Rajakannu was arrested and was then missing from the police station.
