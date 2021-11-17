Suriya Thanks Fans for 'Overwhelming' Love Amid 'Jai Bhim' Controversy

Actor Suriya took to social media to thank his fans for the ‘overwhelming’ love for his film Jai Bhim. The film has been embroiled in controversy since its release and most recently, the Vanniyar Sangam sent a legal notice to Suriya, who also produced by film, director TJ Gnanavel, and others, over the depiction of the Vanniyar community in the film.

Suriya tweeted, “Dear all, this love for 'Jai Bhim' is overwhelming. I've never witnessed this before! Can't express in words how thankful I am for the trust and reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us.”